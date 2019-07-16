Inside A Closely Watched FCA And FIRREA Decision

Law360 (July 16, 2019, 2:33 PM EDT) -- Last week, the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois issued its opinion and order in United States v. Luce,[1] after the case had been remanded by the United States Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit.[2] The decision touches on two important issues relevant to civil enforcement actions by the U.S. Department of Justice: (1) the standard of causation, and the application of that standard, under the False Claims Act and (2) penalties under the Financial Institutions Reform, Recovery and Enforcement Act of 1989. In April 2005, Robert Luce, the president of a mortgage company who worked...

