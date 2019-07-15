Reckitt Hit With Stock Drop Suit Over $1.4B Opioid Probe Deal

Law360 (July 15, 2019, 10:06 PM EDT) -- British pharmaceutical company Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC was hit with a stock drop suit Monday in New Jersey federal court, shortly after announcing it will pay U.S. authorities up to $1.4 billion to settle an investigation into an opioid addiction medication. A municipal retirement fund for cops and firefighters filed the lawsuit on behalf of itself and anyone else who bought stock in Reckitt between July 2014 and April of this year, claiming Reckitt lied to investors about Suboxone Film, an opioid-based drug made by Indivior Inc., which Reckitt spun off in 2014. The fund alleges Reckitt along with several current...

