Friendly's Vanilla Ice Cream Not Vanilla Enough, Suit Says

Law360 (July 16, 2019, 1:56 PM EDT) -- An irate ice cream lover from New York has hit Friendly’s with a putative class action, claiming the ice cream maker misleads consumers by spiking its vanilla ice cream with artificial flavors and inaccurately labeling them as “natural flavors.” In a complaint filed Monday, Alan Charles said Friendly’s Manufacturing and Retail LLC lists “natural flavors” in the ingredients list of its widely distributed vanilla ice cream products, but simple logic dictates that if those “natural flavors” actually contained real vanilla extract, Friendly’s would include it. “A rule of thumb when faced with general and specific regulations is to use the specific...

