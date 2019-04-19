Accenture Seeks To Trim Suit Over Hertz Website Project

Law360 (July 16, 2019, 5:53 PM EDT) -- Professional services firm Accenture LLP aimed to narrow a suit over its allegedly shoddy work on revamping rental car giant Hertz's website Monday, telling a New York federal judge that consumer protection and damages claims don't belong in the "routine" breach of contract suit. The Hertz Corp.'s allegations of misrepresentations under the Florida Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act fail because the rental company does not specify any false statements, and its apparent attempt to seek consequential damages for revenue lost due to delays on the website project is explicitly barred by the contract governing the project, Accenture argued. The nature...

