Yosemite Hotels Get Names Back In $12M Trademark Deal

Law360 (July 16, 2019, 7:40 PM EDT) -- California’s Yosemite National Park will go back to using its historic hotels’ original names now that the federal government and a concessions operator have agreed to pay $12 million to settle a trademark lawsuit brought by a competing concessionaire in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims. Concessions operator Yosemite Hospitality LLC, an Aramark Corp. subsidiary, will pay $8.16 million and the U.S. will pay $3.84 million to DNC Parks and Resorts at Yosemite Inc., a subsidiary of global hospitality vendor Delaware North, under a Monday settlement that resolves the dispute over the transfer of trademarks and service marks. Also, the recently...

