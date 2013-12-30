Tribe Opposes Mass. Bid To Change Casino Suit Judgment

Law360 (July 18, 2019, 5:59 PM EDT) -- The Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head has asked a federal court to deny Massachusetts' "backhanded" attempt to amend an order over tribal plans to build a casino, arguing that state officials can't dodge the decision that says they may not interfere with the tribe's right to operate a gambling facility. The Wampanoag argue that if Massachusetts wins its bid to delete a reference to the state from a paragraph in the court's June 19 amended final judgment, it would weaken the order that permanently enjoins the state and the town of Aquinnah from enforcing their gambling laws on the tribe's settlement...

