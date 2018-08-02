Investors Fight MoviePass Owner's Bid To Nix Stock-Drop Suit

Law360 (July 16, 2019, 4:40 PM EDT) -- Investors in the parent company of the currently nonoperational MoviePass app said Monday that their claims of misrepresentations about the cinema subscription service's viability are too detailed to be dismissed. The Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. investors asked a New York federal judge to reject the MoviePass parent's bid to toss their latest amended complaint for allegedly "puzzle pleading" — a pleading style described by Helios as highlighting portions of numerous public statements and saying they were false "by virtue of some combination" of reasons. "The complaint is not a 'puzzle pleading' simply because defendants made a large number of false...

