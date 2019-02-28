Netflix Settles Copyright Fight Over Fyre Fest Documentary

Law360 (July 16, 2019, 4:57 PM EDT) -- Netflix has reached a settlement to end a copyright lawsuit filed against the streaming giant over footage used in a documentary about the failed Fyre Festival, according to court documents filed Tuesday. Clarissa Cardenas, who sued Netflix and producer Jerry Media in February for using her footage in "Fyre" without permission, voluntarily withdrew the lawsuit Tuesday. Earlier documents said a settlement had been reached last month. Court papers did not include any details of the agreement, and attorneys for both sides did not immediately return requests for comment. Fyre Festival was a planned "luxury music festival" in the Bahamas that failed...

