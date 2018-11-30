Energy Cos. On Track To Resolve Fight Over $367M Award

Law360 (July 16, 2019, 5:42 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge on Monday paused litigation filed by East Mediterranean Gas SAE to enforce a more than $367 million arbitral award against two Egyptian state-owned energy companies after the parties said they were on track to amicably resolve the matter. East Mediterranean Gas filed the litigation last fall, seeking to enforce the arbitral award that had been issued after a tribunal determined that Egyptian General Petroleum Corp. and Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Co. had unlawfully terminated the parties' deal to supply gas to Israel through a pipeline running between the two countries. With interest, the $288 million award was...

