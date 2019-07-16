Wells Fargo Denies Auto Loans To DACA Residents, Suit Says

Law360 (July 16, 2019, 8:18 PM EDT) -- An Illinois man hit Wells Fargo Bank NA with a proposed discrimination class action in California federal court Tuesday, claiming the bank denies auto loan applications from U.S. residents who hold Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals status simply based on their immigration status. Eduardo Peña said the bank committed alienage discrimination against him and a large number of the 800,000 DACA-status individuals who are financially stable by categorically rejecting their car loan applications because they are not U.S. citizens, in violation of the Civil Rights Act of 1866. Further, he claims, the bank has not provided accurate written statements to DACA-status...

