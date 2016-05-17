Boston City Hall Extortion Case Headed For Trial

Law360, Boston (July 16, 2019, 8:05 PM EDT) -- A pair of Boston City Hall aides were denied Tuesday in a last-ditch bid to have extortion charges against them thrown out, paving the way for a closely watched trial set to begin next week in federal court. In a brief docket entry, U.S. District Judge Leo T. Sorokin denied a joint motion to reconsider dismissing the Hobbs Act charge against Kenneth Brissette and Timothy Sullivan, who prosecutors say threatened to withhold vital permits unless a music festival hired union labor for a 2014 concert. Lawyers for Brissette and Sullivan made their case for dismissing the charge on Monday, a week...

