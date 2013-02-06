Battery Deals Near OK Over Objections To $34M Atty Fee Ask

Law360, Oakland, Calif. (July 16, 2019, 10:22 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge said during a hearing Tuesday she intends to approve settlements worth more than $113 million that would resolve indirect buyers' claims alleging Samsung, Sony and others fixed lithium-ion battery prices, over multiple objections to class counsel's $34 million attorney fee request. During a hearing in Oakland, California, U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers told counsel for the battery makers and the indirect battery buyers that she plans to sign off on the settlements, along with class counsel's request for attorney fees. However, the judge declined to specify the amount of fees she'll award, noting that she wants a few...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS