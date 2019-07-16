3 Iranians Charged With Exporting Carbon Fiber From US

Law360 (July 16, 2019, 9:50 PM EDT) -- Three Iranian citizens are facing charges for exporting a product that can be used to create nuclear weapons from the United States to the Middle Eastern country, according to a New York federal court indictment unsealed Tuesday. Behzad Pourghannad, 65, was extradited to New York on Monday after being arrested in Germany for his role in a conspiracy to export carbon fiber, while Ali Reza Shokri, 61, and Farzin Faridmanesh, 48, remain at large, the U.S. Department of Justice said. The indictment charges the trio with one count of conspiracy to violate the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, as well as...

