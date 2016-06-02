Kraft, SuperValu Can't Fully Escape Parmesan Cheese MDL

Law360 (July 16, 2019, 8:34 PM EDT) -- Kraft Heinz Co. and SuperValu Inc. still have to face some claims in a multidistrict litigation alleging the companies put too much cellulose into grated cheese as filler after an Illinois federal judge dismissed most of the allegations made in the case on Tuesday. U.S. District Judge Gary Feinerman was unpersuaded by customers' claims that they were misled by ingredient labels on the packaging of the cheese, which claimed the cellulose was included to prevent "caking," as they conflicted with the original complaints' allegations that the customers were fooled by the products' labels saying they were 100% Parmesan cheese. If the...

