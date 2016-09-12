Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

American Airlines Flyers Seek Cert. In Trip Insurance Suit

Law360 (July 17, 2019, 7:23 PM EDT) -- An air traveler asked a Florida federal judge to certify a class accusing American Airlines of taking illegal kickbacks in exchange for selling trip insurance to consumers and to appoint León Cosgrove LLP as class counsel.

Plaintiff Kristian Zamber said in a Tuesday motion that American Airlines Inc. uniformly failed to tell customers that it received an illegal commission from each trip insurance policy it sold to air travelers on the airline's website. American misrepresented those trip insurance charges as "pass-through" fees to third-party insurers, Zamber alleges.

"American's conduct in exploiting its customers is brazen and willful, as it negotiated and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Florida Southern

Nature of Suit

Insurance

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

September 12, 2016

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®