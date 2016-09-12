American Airlines Flyers Seek Cert. In Trip Insurance Suit

Law360 (July 17, 2019, 7:23 PM EDT) -- An air traveler asked a Florida federal judge to certify a class accusing American Airlines of taking illegal kickbacks in exchange for selling trip insurance to consumers and to appoint León Cosgrove LLP as class counsel. Plaintiff Kristian Zamber said in a Tuesday motion that American Airlines Inc. uniformly failed to tell customers that it received an illegal commission from each trip insurance policy it sold to air travelers on the airline's website. American misrepresented those trip insurance charges as "pass-through" fees to third-party insurers, Zamber alleges. "American's conduct in exploiting its customers is brazen and willful, as it negotiated and...

