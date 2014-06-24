Tiversa Slams LabMD Exec's 'Late' Jury Trial Bid In FCA Suit

Law360 (July 17, 2019, 7:32 PM EDT) -- LabMD's CEO waited too long to request a jury trial in his False Claims Act suit accusing cybersecurity firm Tiversa of fabricating data breaches to win government contracts, Tiversa said Tuesday, urging a New York federal court to deny his bid. Tiversa blasted LabMD CEO Michael Daugherty's bid for a jury trial, which he filed Monday, saying the "late motion changes the track that this case has proceeded along since its inception." "Tiversa spent hundreds of hours and expended thousands of dollars preparing this matter for a non-jury trial in reliance on the docket, this court's scheduling order and [Daugherty's] failure...

