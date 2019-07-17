Bass Berry, Goodwin Steer Ebix's $337.8M Yatra Online Buy

Law360 (July 17, 2019, 3:09 PM EDT) -- Software and e-commerce services firm Ebix has inked a deal to snap up Indian corporate travel exchange Yatra Online in a merger, steered by Bass Berry & Sims PLC and Goodwin Procter LLP, that implies a $337.8 million enterprise value, the companies said Wednesday. The companies touted in their joint statement that the transaction is slated to create the largest and most profitable travel services company in India. The deal comes months after Ebix said in March that it offered to buy the travel company in a $336 million cash-and-stock deal and just one month after the Georgia-based company said it...

