BofA Call Center Workers Can't Get Class Cert. In Wage Case

Law360 (July 17, 2019, 3:01 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has denied a former Bank of America employee’s bid to certify a proposed class of more than 5,000 call center workers who allegedly had to work off-the-clock, finding she failed to show there was an illegal statewide timekeeping system.

U.S. District Judge David O. Carter on Tuesday rejected former Bank of America senior account manager Cindy Castillo’s motion to certify a class of 5,031 California-based workers who handled phone calls for the bank. While Castillo claimed workers were shorted on minimum wage since they did work off-the-clock, the judge said the evidence showed the bank’s statewide policy...

California Central

Labor: Fair Standards

March 31, 2017

