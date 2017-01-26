Uber Can Argue That Mass. Officials Greenlighted It In Boston

Law360, Boston (July 17, 2019, 6:49 PM EDT) -- Uber will be able to argue that state officials had no problem with the ride-hailing company entering the Boston marketplace despite an initial lack of regulation, a judge ruled Wednesday ahead of a bench trial in a competition suit brought by area cab companies. U.S. District Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton, running through a series of motions in the parties' final pretrial conference, said Uber Technologies Inc. will be able to make the case that it was acting in good faith and with an understanding that it was welcome in the area when it launched in 2013. A group of 34 Boston-area...

