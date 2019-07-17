Construction Co. Can't Skirt $12.3M Award For Fatal Wreck

Law360 (July 17, 2019, 6:14 PM EDT) -- A $12.3 million jury verdict against a construction company stemming from an incident that killed one worker and injured another was supported by plenty of evidence in the record, a Texas appellate court said Wednesday. A panel of three justices from the Fourth Court of Appeals in San Antonio rejected several attempts by Texas Sterling Construction Co. to poke holes in the jury's decision awarding $9.5 million in actual damages and $2.8 million in exemplary damages. The justices determined that a reasonable jury had enough testimony and evidence to find that the gross negligence of the company's director of safety, José...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS