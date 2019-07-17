Texas Court Upholds Award For Land Taken For Pipeline

Law360 (July 17, 2019, 8:11 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate court on Wednesday wouldn't increase the compensation for landowners whose property was taken for a gas pipeline, saying a trial court's reduced award for the value of the property was supported by enough evidence. In separate appeals that were consolidated by the Third Court of Appeals in Austin, Joe Behrens and Earl and Grace Behrens argued a trial court had wrongly slashed their compensation for the taking of about 2 acres of property on their respective tracts of land in Central Texas that total about 388 acres. The property was taken by WTG Gas Transmission Co. for a gas pipeline...

