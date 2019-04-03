Block & Leviton Snag Lead Counsel In Care.com Investor Suit

Law360 (July 17, 2019, 10:36 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge on Wednesday appointed Block & Leviton LLP as lead counsel for a proposed class of Care.com investors alleging the website and its top executives violated securities laws by failing to disclose they didn't vet the caregivers and day care providers who advertise on the site. In a two-page order, U.S. District Judge Denise J. Casper found that, because no one came forward to be lead plaintiff in the suit, the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides that the most adequate plaintiff to serve as the lead would be the person or group of people that...

