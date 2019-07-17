Paint Makers To Pay $305M To End 19-Year Calif. Lead Case

Law360 (July 17, 2019, 7:48 PM EDT) -- Sherwin-Williams, ConAgra and a third paint maker have agreed to pay $305 million to clear up a suit brought nearly two decades ago by ten California counties and cities blaming the companies for the negative impacts of the widespread use of lead paint in the Golden State. The Sherwin-Williams Co., ConAgra Grocery Products Co. LLC and NL Industries Inc. will each pay $101,666,666.67 to end the case first brought in the year 2000 by Santa Clara County, alleging the lead-containing paint once made by those companies constituted a public nuisance. Under the agreement, Sherwin-Williams and ConAgra promised to backstop up to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS