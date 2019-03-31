Boeing, Plan Participants Want Stock-Drop Case Paused

Law360 (July 17, 2019, 10:22 PM EDT) -- Boeing and a group of participants in its retirement plan want a federal court to temporarily halt a stock-drop suit over the company's supposed knowledge of safety problems with its 737 Max jets until the U.S. Supreme Court decides a similar suit brought by IBM workers who claim their retirement savings shouldn't have been parked in overvalued IBM stock. The aviation giant and a group of participants in its employee retirement plan asked an Illinois federal judge on Tuesday to stay the participants' Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit. The company and the participants said that it was best to pause their case...

