Huntington Ingalls Says $129M Award Holds

Law360 (July 17, 2019, 9:18 PM EDT) -- Huntington Ingalls fired back Wednesday at the Venezuelan Ministry of Defense’s argument that a $128.9 million award issued to the shipbuilder can’t be enforced because the tribunal didn’t comply with the terms of the arbitration agreement when it moved the proceedings to Brazil, saying the argument “conveniently ignores the facts of this case.” According to Huntington Ingalls Industries, the parties agreed to move arbitration of the dispute, which relates to a $315 million contract to refurbish two warships, to the District of Columbia after a Mississippi federal court ruled that arbitration in Venezuela wasn’t enforceable because of “changed circumstances” in the country. When the...

