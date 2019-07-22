Books And Records Requests In The Era Of Text Messages

Law360, New York (July 22, 2019, 2:27 PM EDT) -- Emails, texts, instant messages and other forms of electronic communication have long been a fixture of the social landscape. But companies’ directors and officers have also embraced those forms of communication as a means to decide issues of significance to the business. In recent years, company managers have increasingly held meetings and debated and decided issues via electronic communications. In an increasingly competitive landscape, businesses that rigidly adhere to the traditional formalities of in-person meetings may miss out on opportunities to competitors who can more rapidly make those decisions. This trend favoring informal communication is likely to continue, and businesses will...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS