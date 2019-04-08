9th Circ. Asked To Revive Tesla Model 3 Disclosures Suit

Law360 (July 18, 2019, 8:36 PM EDT) -- Investors told the Ninth Circuit that Tesla Inc. knowingly misled the public about the pace of production of its Model 3 sedan and shouldn't be allowed to dodge proposed class claims that its investors bore the brunt of the damage when Tesla's stock declined. Plaintiffs Kurt Friedman and Uppili Srinivasan kicked off their appeal Wednesday of U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer's March 25 dismissal of their second amended proposed class action alleging Tesla's reckless misstatements about production for its Model 3 sedan being on track — when it actually wasn't — prompted a 6.8% slide in the company's stock. The investors...

