Uber Leans On Mass. Official Blessing As Cabbie Trial Opens

Law360, Boston (July 18, 2019, 5:28 PM EDT) -- Uber Technologies Inc. told a Massachusetts federal judge Thursday that the fact it was allowed to operate without regulations defeats a $248 million suit by Boston-area cab companies accusing it of running an illegal, unregulated taxi service, as a trial began in a packed courtroom. The 34 cab companies, the holdovers that did not settle from a group of around 800 that brought claims against the ride-hailing giant in a consolidated lawsuit, are out to prove Uber knew it was violating local laws when it entered the market with its UberX product in 2013, but continued operating anyway in an effort...

