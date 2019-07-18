NJ Sports Agency, Atty Duck Suit Over Concealment Claim

Law360 (July 18, 2019, 7:14 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey appellate panel on Thursday affirmed the dismissal of a suit accusing the New Jersey Sports and Exposition Authority and its then-attorney of fraudulently concealing information, which a woman claims gutted her underlying personal injury suit, with the judges saying the agency had no duty to provide that information. A three-judge Appellate Division panel upheld a summary judgment ruling in favor of the authority, its former attorney James Lockwood, New Jersey Basketball LLC and the latter’s insurer Chubb Services Corp., in a suit accusing the parties of concealing the name of the high school attended by a student who...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS