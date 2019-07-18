Comcast Must Face Whistleblower Suit Over Balloon Fight

Law360 (July 18, 2019, 5:23 PM EDT) -- A whistleblower suit that a former Comcast employee filed after a workplace fight over a popped balloon may proceed, a New Jersey appellate panel said Thursday, finding the lower court shouldn't have struck down the case based on credibility determinations without first finding facts and reaching required legal conclusions. "Because the motion court made credibility determinations, on remand the matter shall be assigned to a different judge," the appellate judges wrote in their unpublished opinion Thursday. Former Comcast employee Cherese Blanks alleges the telecommunications giant fired her in retaliation after she filed whistleblower complaints. She claims that by firing her, the company violated...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS