Inconsistent Tech, Trade Policies Hamstring Trump Admin

Law360 (July 18, 2019, 5:31 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration's trade negotiations with China have bogged down as administration officials appear split over whether to treat state-affiliated technology firms like Huawei as threats to avoid or as partners to cut deals with, experts agreed Thursday during a Washington, D.C., panel. Information Technology and Innovation Foundation President Robert D. Atkinson questioned the administration's commitment to its stated hard-line stance against the rising world superpower, saying President Donald Trump's ultimate goal is still unclear. "Is it about decoupling or is it about a trade negotiation?" Atkinson asked, musing that Trump's main priority is probably to use tech policy as a...

