Hertz Escapes Class Allegations In Robocall Suit

Law360 (July 18, 2019, 6:05 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Thursday struck class allegations against The Hertz Corp. from consumers who accused the car rental company of repeatedly making unwanted robocalls, finding that the circumstances in the named plaintiff's case are too specific to represent the proposed class. The proposed class action brought by Rico Tillman alleges invasion of privacy based on robocalls Hertz made to him when his mother kept a car weeks past due. But the court found too many contested facts in his case, including the type of consent his mother gave under the executed contract and whether a prerecorded voice was used...

