New Rubio Bill Would Ban Huawei From Buying US Patents

Law360 (July 22, 2019, 1:20 PM EDT) -- New legislation introduced by Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., would ban any company on a government blacklist from buying and selling U.S. patents, in an attempt to stop Chinese telecommunications company Huawei from using "patent troll tactics." The Prevent Abuse of the Legal System Act, introduced Thursday, would not only prevent Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. from buying and selling U.S. patents but it would also require the company to notify the government when it files a patent suit and allow the U.S. to intervene as a party in disputes. The move comes a day after Rubio introduced legislation to keep Huawei blacklisted. "Congress should stop...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS