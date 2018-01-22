Sports Photogs' Claims Against Last Memorabilia Co. Tossed

Law360 (July 18, 2019, 7:13 PM EDT) -- A lawsuit launched by a pair of sports photographers against nearly two dozen companies and individuals accused of illegally reprinting and selling their photos has come to an end after a New York federal judge on Thursday dismissed claims against the last remaining defendant for lack of jurisdiction. Photographers Scott Boehm and Paul Spinelli filed their suit in January 2018, and by the end of the year, they'd settled with many of the companies accused of infringing their copyrighted photos, mostly in-game action shots of baseball and football stars. They've been fighting to keep their claims against Florida-based memorabilia company Signatures...

