BofA Can't Ditch Housing Advocates' Discrimination Suit

Law360 (July 18, 2019, 9:47 PM EDT) -- A Maryland federal judge on Thursday rejected Bank of America NA's bid to toss a discrimination lawsuit filed by housing advocacy groups accusing the bank and its maintenance contractor of unfairly neglecting foreclosed bank-owned properties in African American and Latino neighborhoods, finding that the allegations are sufficiently pled. In a 39-page opinion, U.S. District Judge Catherine C. Blake said the lawsuit adequately alleges the bank and its primary maintenance contractor, Safeguard Properties Management LLC, violated the Fair Housing Act's anti-discrimination provisions, because the suit reaches conclusions by referencing a seven-year investigation that used "copious data." "Here the scope and specificity of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS