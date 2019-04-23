Scientists Ask 1st Circ. To Revive Expert 'Purge' Lawsuit

Law360 (July 19, 2019, 7:40 PM EDT) -- A group of scientists told the First Circuit a lower court wrongly signed off on a Trump administration directive that bars scientists from its advisory committees who receive U.S. Environmental Protection Agency grants, saying it violates the Administrative Procedure Act. The Union of Concerned Scientists and an EPA advisory committee member claim the 2017 directive is effectively "purging" the committees of academics in favor of industry experts. The scientists argued in a brief filed Thursday the change is a significant departure from previous policy but wasn't properly justified under the requirements of the APA. The directive fails "the most basic requirement"...

