GSK Calls For Preemption Ruling In Zofran Birth Defect MDL

Law360 (July 19, 2019, 4:08 PM EDT) -- GlaxoSmithKline has renewed its bid to end multidistrict litigation in Massachusetts federal court over claims it didn’t warn customers about alleged birth defects resulting from its anti-nausea medication, saying a recent Supreme Court ruling opens the way for the judge to rule the claims are preempted by federal law. In a 54-page memorandum filed Thursday, GSK told U.S. District Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV that the Food and Drug Administration’s rejection of petitions to add warnings about birth defects to Zofran are enough to end the suit following the Supreme Court’s ruling in Merck v. Albrecht. In that ruling, the high...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS