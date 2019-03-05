Hooper Lundy OK To Rep Husband & Wife In 'Varsity Blues'

Law360, Boston (July 19, 2019, 11:31 AM EDT) -- A California couple charged in the nationwide college admissions case known as "Varsity Blues" told a Massachusetts federal judge they are comfortable having Hooper Lundy & Bookman PC represent them both, despite several concerns raised by prosecutors during a hearing Friday. Gregory and Amy Colburn told U.S. Magistrate Judge M. Page Kelley they would like to proceed in the case with the same attorneys, even after both the judge and the prosecutors warned them about some of the problems that might cause. The Colburns are among several potential conflicts the government flagged in the case, in which dozens of parents are...

