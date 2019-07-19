Pa. TV Reporter Sues Red Bull Over Flugtag Stunt Injuries

Law360 (July 19, 2019, 3:26 PM EDT) -- Energy drink maker Red Bull hid the danger and injuries inherent in its extreme-sports stunts when it got a TV reporter to crash off a ramp into the Ohio River as part of its Flugtag event at Pittsburgh's 2017 Three Rivers Regatta, the journalist has alleged in a lawsuit. KDKA-TV reporter Dave Crawley said in a complaint filed Thursday in the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas that he wasn't told of injuries and deaths sustained in other Red Bull-sponsored Flugtag or "flying day" events around the world, where teams ride homemade flying machines off high ramps into water. He said he had...

