SFX Directors, CEO To Pay $7.5M To End Shareholder Suit

Law360 (July 19, 2019, 4:26 PM EDT) -- The directors of dance music festival promoter SFX Entertainment Inc. and its CEO have agreed to pay $7.5 million to settle an investor suit alleging they tried to fraudulently bolster the company's stock price before declaring bankruptcy in February 2016. According to a motion for preliminary approval filed Thursday with the Southern District of New York, the proposed class of shareholders led by Guevoura Fund LTD will drop claims against CEO Robert F.X. Sillerman and directors D. Geoffrey Armstrong, John Miller and Michael John Meyer in exchange for their contributions to the settlement fund. The settlement stipulates that Armstrong, Miller and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS