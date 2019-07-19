Gamers Say Nintendo Joystick Defect Ruins Controllers

Law360 (July 19, 2019, 5:33 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of video game players sued Nintendo of America Inc. in Washington federal court on Friday, saying the acclaimed developer has known about a defect in controllers for its latest system but refuses to fix it. According to the complaint led by Ryan Diaz, the "Joy-Con" controllers for the Nintendo Switch system have a defect that causes "drift" after regular usage, in which the controller acts as if the analog joystick is being moved despite being untouched and in a neutral position. "When consumers experience the drift issue, it is akin to the mouse cursor on a computer moving...

