Equinox Insurer Denied Win In Sex Assault Suit Fees Row

Law360 (July 19, 2019, 11:07 PM EDT) -- An insurer for Equinox Fitness beat a claim from another insurer of the luxury gym that it wasn’t paying its fair share of legal fees in an ongoing sexual assault lawsuit a Pilates instructor brought against another employee, according to a California federal court ruling Friday. Beazley Insurance Company has alleged that National Casualty Company had a duty to defend Equinox under National Casualty's general liability and employer’s liability insurance policies. Beazley sought partial summary judgment over National Casualty’s alleged breach. However, U.S. District Judge Philip S. Gutierrez determined that National Casualty had no duty to defend, and the court put both...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS