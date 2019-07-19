Real Housewife Settles Pay-Seizure Suit With Vineyard Vines

Law360 (July 19, 2019, 7:26 PM EDT) -- "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Margaret Josephs has settled a New York state court lawsuit over clothier Vineyard Vines’ bid to intercept her Bravo pay to help satisfy a $610,000 federal copyright infringement judgment, a lawyer for the reality star said Friday. Josephs has inked a settlement "on favorable terms" with Vineyard Vines over her April petition to block the retailer from shunting nearly $138,000 in "RHONJ" pay towards a judgment that Vineyard won in Connecticut federal court in December, according to Josephs’ lawyer, Gabriel Levinson of Polsinelli PC. Levinson said dismissal papers are expected to be filed with the...

