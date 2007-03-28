Sherwin-Williams Can't Whitewash Lead Paint Ruling

Law360 (July 22, 2019, 5:51 PM EDT) -- Three men who were awarded $6 million as part of a lead poisoning trial against paint industry companies told a Wisconsin federal court Friday that Sherwin-Williams cannot whitewash the jury award, arguing that the company is liable for alleged contaminants found in the paint. The three plaintiffs, Cesar Sifuentes, Glenn Burton Jr. and Ravon Owens, told the court that Sherwin-Williams Co. should not be granted judgment as a matter of law or a new trial because the court has already established that products containing white lead carbonate, such as paint, are interchangeable and allows each company to be held liable....

