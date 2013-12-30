Mass. Wins Bid To Change Judgment In Tribal Casino Suit

Law360 (July 22, 2019, 6:06 PM EDT) -- A federal court has granted Massachusetts’ request to amend a judgment in the state’s suit against a Native American tribe over its operation of a casino, declining to resolve the tribe’s concern that the state may interfere with its rights to operate a gambling facility. The Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head had argued that if Massachusetts wins its bid to delete a reference to an injunction against the state from the court's June 19 amended final judgment, it would weaken an order that permanently enjoins the state and the town of Aquinnah from enforcing their gambling laws on the tribe's settlement...

