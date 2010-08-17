Google Reaches $13M Deal To End Street View Privacy MDL

Law360 (July 22, 2019, 7:32 PM EDT) -- Google LLC has reached a $13 million settlement in multidistrict litigation accusing the tech giant of illegally gathering Wi-Fi network data with its Street View car fleet, agreeing to fund online privacy organizations and educate the public about encrypted networks. The proposed cy pres settlement — one paid to charities instead of to class members — filed Friday in California federal court would end the putative class action and give about $10 million to eight groups with a history of addressing online consumer privacy issues. The rest of the funds would be dedicated to attorney fees, plaintiff service awards and other...

