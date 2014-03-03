Barclays Mortgage Servicer Beats Suit Over Foreclosure Fees

Law360 (July 22, 2019, 5:01 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge gave Barclays Capital Real Estate Inc. a quick win on Saturday in a lawsuit accusing its predecessor company of defrauding mortgagors with foreclosure-related fees. U.S. District Judge John G. Koeltl dropped breach of contract, unjust enrichment, conversion and state claims premised on allegations that Barclays is liable as the successor of HomEq Servicing Corp. for the mortgage servicer’s misconduct during foreclosure proceedings. First brought five years ago by two mortgagors, the suit originally asserted racketeering claims against Barclays that have since been dismissed. The mortgagors each took out loans with various lenders that were serviced first...

