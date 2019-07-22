Toyota Can't Shield Safety Databases After $209M Crash Loss

Law360 (July 22, 2019, 7:22 PM EDT) -- Toyota can't keep four depositions about databases of information on vehicle safety features confidential in the wake of its $209 million loss in a car crash trial last year, a Texas appellate court held. Claiming it would face threats from both hackers and competitors if the information is disseminated, Toyota had sought to keep the depositions private under a March 2018 protective order in the case. But the Fifth Court of Appeals concluded Friday the lower court didn't abuse its discretion when it ruled the depositions aren't covered by the order and couldn't be kept private. In the depositions, Toyota representatives gave details...

