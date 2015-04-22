Google Inks $11M Deal In Engineering Age Bias Suit

Law360 (July 22, 2019, 4:48 PM EDT) -- Google has reached an $11 million deal with a class of older job applicants, ending claims that the tech giant interviewed the applicants to make it appear the company cared about diversity but then passed them over for engineering jobs because of their age. Named plaintiff Cheryl Fillekes and Google LLC said they have reached a settlement agreement in which the tech giant will pay $11 million to Fillekes and nearly 230 opt-in plaintiffs and also provide noneconomic relief, such as offering anti-bias training to its employees and managers and ensuring any age bias complaints for open positions are adequately investigated,...

