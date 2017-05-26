Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Calif. High Court Asked To Decide When Dynamex Applies

Law360 (July 22, 2019, 2:20 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit panel on Monday undid its earlier finding that the California Supreme Court's Dynamex decision — which made it harder for businesses to classify their workers as independent contractors — applies retroactively, saying the state’s highest court should have final say on the blockbuster ruling's application.

The Ninth Circuit withdrew its earlier decision, saying the California Supreme Court should have final say on the application of the Dynamex ruling. (AP)

A Ninth Circuit panel on Monday undid its earlier finding that the California Supreme Court's Dynamex decision — which made it harder for businesses to classify their workers as independent...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Appellate - 9th Circuit

Nature of Suit

3790 Other Labor Litigation

Date Filed

May 26, 2017

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®