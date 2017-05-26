Calif. High Court Asked To Decide When Dynamex Applies

Law360 (July 22, 2019, 2:20 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit panel on Monday undid its earlier finding that the California Supreme Court's Dynamex decision — which made it harder for businesses to classify their workers as independent contractors — applies retroactively, saying the state’s highest court should have final say on the blockbuster ruling's application. The Ninth Circuit withdrew its earlier decision, saying the California Supreme Court should have final say on the application of the Dynamex ruling. (AP) A Ninth Circuit panel on Monday undid its earlier finding that the California Supreme Court's Dynamex decision — which made it harder for businesses to classify their workers as independent...

